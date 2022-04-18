Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) to Hold

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.50.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.