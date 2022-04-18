Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 252 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dover were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dover by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dover stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.83. Dover Co. has a one year low of $138.87 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.77.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

