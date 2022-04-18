Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 325,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,392. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.62. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

