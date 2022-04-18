Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,769 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelon were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.5% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 54,290 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,407,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,607,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

