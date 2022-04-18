Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 215 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cerner were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.0% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,916,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $93.31. 1,630,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,847,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.