Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after buying an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 150.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 447,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,493,000 after purchasing an additional 268,427 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,059,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,102,000 after purchasing an additional 197,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,315 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,555,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.38. The stock had a trading volume of 388,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,515. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

