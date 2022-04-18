Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Shares of USB traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.74. 8,467,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,132,583. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.