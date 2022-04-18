Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.45. 1,742,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,239,792. The stock has a market cap of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

