Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after buying an additional 757,638 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

