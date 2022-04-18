Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 97.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.34. 2,728,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average is $168.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.81 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

