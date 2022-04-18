Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,322 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

TJX stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.44. 4,521,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,266,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

