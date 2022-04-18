Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $4.35 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 34.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,352 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.20. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

