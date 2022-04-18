Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Fiserv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 336,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.89. 2,058,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,777,135. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

