Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Humana were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HUM traded down $4.81 on Monday, reaching $453.97. The company had a trading volume of 563,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.03 and its 200-day moving average is $432.22.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

