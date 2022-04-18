Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 341.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,616,000 after buying an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,079.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $148.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day moving average is $126.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.