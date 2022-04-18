Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.76 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

LH traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.12. 603,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $263.66 per share, for a total transaction of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.