Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.99. 441,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,484. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

