Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.26. 1,508,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,639. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.28. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $199.03 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

