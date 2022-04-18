Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $194.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

