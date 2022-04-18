Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 62 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $212.44. 372,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,519. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $141.67 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

