Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 545 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded down $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,249. The company has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.45. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Argus cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

