Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 263 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $265.39. 940,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.09 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

