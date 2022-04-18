Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 20,860 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after buying an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $390,664,000 after buying an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.67. 38,910,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,856,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

