Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 839 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,196. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.