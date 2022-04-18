Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 154 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,602,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $394.28. 261,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,263. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $418.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.44.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.