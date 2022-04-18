Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KEL. Raymond James upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.05.

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.4706676 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Douglas Gigg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total value of C$177,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,512.80. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,484,944.36. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,833 shares of company stock valued at $649,149.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

