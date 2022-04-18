Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Cap of $348.81 Million

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $348.81 million and $1.96 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00034706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00108046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 656,585,758 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

