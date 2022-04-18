KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.73. Approximately 148,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,048,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

Get KE alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -164.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.39 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.