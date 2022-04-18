KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com began coverage on KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson upgraded KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:KBR opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in KBR by 9,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in KBR by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in KBR by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

