Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 146,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,235. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 168,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 41,459 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

