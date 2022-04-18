Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.53

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.52, with a volume of 87797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark cut Karora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33.

Karora Resources ( TSE:KRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$66.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

