Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 7,200,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kala Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.78. 7,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $8.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,727,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 22,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 179,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.