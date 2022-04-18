JulSwap Price Tops $0.0151 on Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $927,388.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

