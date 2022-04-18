JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $125.02 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

