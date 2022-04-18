Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 52.7% Lower This Week

Joint Ventures (JOINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $2,722.28 and $6,121.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

