Jarvis+ Hits One Day Volume of $110,405.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $387,606.79 and approximately $110,405.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00106110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Jarvis+

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

