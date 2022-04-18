Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,593,500 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,023,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.4 days.

Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone, tablet, and notebook PC devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; devices used for display and diagnosis in medical field comprising mammography, PACS, surgical monitor, ultrasonography, X-ray sensitivity sensor, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

