Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,593,500 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 1,023,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.4 days.
Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. Japan Display has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $0.46.
Japan Display Company Profile (Get Rating)
