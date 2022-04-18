Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ JANX opened at $13.47 on Friday. Janux Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JANX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 629.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 691,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 862.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,415,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

