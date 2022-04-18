Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBI. KeyCorp cut their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 381,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. Janus International Group has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

