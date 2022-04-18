ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITVPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,447. ITV has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.