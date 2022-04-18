iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,265,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,585,137 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.