iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,265,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 33,585,137 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $23.64.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 28.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 167,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,292,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

