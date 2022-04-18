iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $107.69

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.69 and last traded at $107.72, with a volume of 19285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

