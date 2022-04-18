iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.62

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.62 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 160566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

