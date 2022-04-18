iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.43

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.44, with a volume of 1630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,560,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,126 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 998,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,205,000 after buying an additional 170,791 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after buying an additional 393,049 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,086,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

