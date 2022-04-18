iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Position Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.27% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

GBF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,317. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.66.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

