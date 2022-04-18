iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF alerts:

BATS ACWV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.56. 207,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.