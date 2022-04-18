iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lessened by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. 262,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,944,090. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $116.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.68.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

