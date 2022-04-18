iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.75

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.75 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 15681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

