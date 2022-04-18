iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Increased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $130.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

