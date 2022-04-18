iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $110.83

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.83 and last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 38392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

